Here's what USA Swimming fans are saying about the Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 USA Swim Trials are happening right here in downtown Indianapolis.

The fastest swimmers are competing for a chance to head to the Olympics in Paris this summer.

All the action in the pool is happening at Lucas Oil Stadium, which normally hosts football games and concerts.

Now the stadium has three temporary swimming pools within it.

Outside the water, there's plenty for fans to do.

WRTV met up with some at the Georgia Street Block Party, which starts on Meridian Street and ends at the miniature Eiffel Tower on Capitol Avenue.

“Swimming. That way you can be in the water. You get to cool down and everything," Shannon Miller said. "I’m impressed they actually do it fast.”

Miller is attending the trials with his grandma, siblings and cousins.

He says his favorite part is watching them dive.

Mother and daughter Katie and Caroline Gibson say it’s cool to learn from the swimmer's technique.

Caroline is a 10-year-old going into 5th grade.

She’s been swimming since 1st grade.

“She’s made so much progress. She just came off an incredible swim meet herself. So we’re celebrating. Celebrating Indianapolis and all these amazing swimmers," Gibson said.

Missy Hendricks is watching the trials with her daughter Mary. They're both swimmers.

“It’s an individual sport. I was a swimmer back in the day. It’s all individual you. You push yourself and your own limitations and your self goals. It’s fantastic," Hendricks said.

Bill Shuey traveled two hours to Indy to see the trials.

“We’re here to see the Olympic hopefuls make the Olympic team. It’s so exciting. All these kids. We’re just amazed at the shape that they’re in. Their drive. Determination," Shuey said.

For Mother-son duo Lisa and Andrew Gammon, swimming is a family tradition.

“Amazing. They’re awesome. It’s so incredible," Gammon said.

The last day of the trials is June 23.