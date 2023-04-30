Here's what you need to know about voting in the primary election ahead of Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Your vote is your voice — that’s what Indianapolis residents are saying ahead of the primary election on Tuesday.

Voters tell WRTV issues like crime, infrastructure and housing are inspiring them to cast their ballots.

One of them is Lisa B. Shanklin, who always fulfills her civic duty to vote.

“Some people think that it’s just the presidential election and I keep trying to tell people that the reason you need to get out and vote is for people in the other offices. The people that run your city," the west side resident said.

The most important issue on her mind is gun violence.

She recently attended the funeral of 23-year-old who was shot and killed in Indianapolis.

“Getting these guns off the streets. The mass shootings — it’s so much," Shanklin said. “Everybody wants to holler that it’s their right to have a gun. It’s okay to have a gun but there has to be responsibility behind that.”

Over 9,000 people in Marion County voted early in this year’s municipal primary election.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell says if you’ve yet to cast your ballot, you should have a vote plan ahead of Tuesday.

“It will help if they know who they’re going to vote for. In this election, the primary election, voters must choose a party in which to vote — unless they live in Wayne, Center or Warren township. Each of those townships have a public question on the ballot," Sweeney Bell said.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 186 sites across the county on Tuesday.

“It’s important for voters to remember that you must be registered to vote already and you have to bring your state issued ID, whether that’s a drivers license, ID card, passport which is federally issued or state school ID," Sweeney Bell said.

Diana Floyd votes in every election.

The Wayne Township resident says she wants to feel like her government represents her and issues she holds near to heart.

She encourages you to do the same.

“That’s your voice. So, if you don’t want your voice heard, then don’t vote. But if you want your voice heard, get up and vote," Floyd said.

Your last chance to cast your ballot before Election Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Clerk’s Office in the City-County Building.

Marion County voters can visit Vote.Indy.gov to find the most convenient Vote Center on Election Day.

