Here's why tourism is growing in Hendricks County

DANVILLE — Visitors spend millions of dollars in Hendricks County every year.

According to arecent study, the visitor economy surpassed $370 million, up five percent from the previous year.

“Why do I think these numbers are higher? I think people enjoy being in Hendricks County. They’re inviting their friends and family to come visit and stay with them and share this with them," Visit Hendricks County Executive Director/CEO Jaime Bohler Smith said.

WRTV

Tourism is the 9th largest industry in Hendricks County, excluding government.

Bohler Smith says tourism lowers taxes and creates jobs.

Rockport Analytics conducted an economic impact study using 2023 data and found that travel generated $370.3 million in visitor spending.

WRTV

“This money actually saves each family in Hendricks County $676. The taxes that are paid by people who come here and visit that is money that doesn’t have to be paid by the people that live here," she said.

One of the newest local attractions is Hendricks Live!

The performing arts center opened its doors on Main Street in downtown Plainfield last May.

WRTV

The 600-seat venue features a theater, event space and art showcase.

Executive Director Chris Petrelli says they’ve welcomed around 40,000 guests since opening their doors under a year ago.

“The town built this obviously in support of the arts but really as an economic driver. Statistics show that arts and entertainment create an enormous economic impact for a community. And we’re seeing that already with patrons frequenting the various restaurants around," Petrelli said.

WRTV

Visit Hendricks County launched a new strategic plan last year called Destination Defined.

The plan has four pillars — organizational excellence, destination development, connectivity of industry and community and awareness and marketing.

“We’re looking at what residents like to do and what motivates a visitor to visit Hendricks County and where is that intersection," Bohler Smith said.