Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Herff Jones facing lawsuits over data breach

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Few people have even heard of a young scholar making his way out of high school with a 5.037 GPA much less being able to claim they sat in the same classroom. Students at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas can make that claim if they happened to be in the same class as Trelas A. Dyson IV.
Group of Graduates
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 09:33:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — If you or someone you know recently graduated from high school or college, you may want to take a closer look at your credit card statement.

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is facing three lawsuits from college students and their parents.

The lawsuits claim their cards were hit with fraudulent credit and debit charges after ordering caps, gowns, and other graduation gear from the company's website.

However, the company announced in early May that a cybersecurity incident resulted in the theft of customers' payment information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!