Herff Jones facing lawsuits over data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — If you or someone you know recently graduated from high school or college, you may want to take a closer look at your credit card statement.

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is facing three lawsuits from college students and their parents.

The lawsuits claim their cards were hit with fraudulent credit and debit charges after ordering caps, gowns, and other graduation gear from the company's website.

However, the company announced in early May that a cybersecurity incident resulted in the theft of customers' payment information.