Hi-Fi Annex to move locations in 2026, allowing for year-round shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square's Hi-Fi Annex has plans to move to another location with the goal of bringing out bigger crowds for year-round shows.

The live music venue will stay in the neighborhood, moving to the site of the former Granada Theatre.

Set to open in 2026, the indoor space will increase capacity to 1,200 people hoping to expand the Fountain Square music scene.

“When we opened our first venue, we didn’t have a detailed plan, but we did have a vision,” said Josh Baker, partner and CEO of HI-FI & MOKB Presents. “It’s been a humbling journey filled with unexpected challenges, adaptation, and getting really lucky. With each expansion and renovation, we’ve moved closer to realizing our dream of creating a multifaceted entertainment and arts facility.”

The new venue will double the size of the Hi-Fi's outdoor space. It will include a concert hall, as well as an underground speakeasy inspired room for intimate gatherings and pre and post-show events.

“The new space and increased capacity perfectly complement our growing group of venues, which now includes LO-FI Lounge and HI-FI. With venues ranging from 100 to 1,200+ capacity, we’re uniquely positioned to support artists, managers, and agents year-round at every stage of an artist’s career,” said Dan Kemer, partner and vice president of events.

Over the past decade, Hi-Fi has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors to Fountain Square. 2025 will mark its final season of its outdoor space, with concerts beginning in early April.