HI-FI lands $1M state grant to build three-venue campus in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square's HI-FI is preparing for a major upgrade with an expansion at the historic Murphy Arts Center.

Announced on Thursday, the project is supported by a $1 million READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and totals roughly $5 million in investment.

Construction is set to begin in August 2026, with completion targeted for August 2027.

The expansion will transform the first floor of the Murphy Arts Center into a connected three-venue campus.

HI-FI Al-generated rendering for illustrative purposes only. The final appearance, materials, furnishings, and details may vary.

According to the press announcement, plans include:



The flagship HI-FI grows to about 550 capacity

The LO-FI moves to a larger 200-capacity space for emerging artists, comedy and community events

A new 1,100-capacity performance hall provides a permanent home for larger concerts

An interior corridor links all three venues, opening the door for multi-stage festivals, conferences and a bigger year-round concert calendar

“Projects like this don't happen overnight,” said Josh Baker, HI-FI's founder and CEO. “Receiving this support gave us the confidence and momentum to take the next step.”

Since opening in 2014, HI-FI has hosted artists like Billy Strings, Noah Kahan and Tyler Childers, along with hundreds of local acts. The expansion is designed to support artists at every stage of their careers.

Once complete, the project is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors annually to Fountain Square.