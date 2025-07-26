High heat puts Indy seniors at risk, here's how to stay safe

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive heatwave continues to dominate the U.S. on Friday.

Here in the Hoosier state, folks are doing what they can to stay cool.

“Keep my blinds closed. Keep the A/C on. Make sure I drink a lot of water," Willie Millsap said. “Ya gotta enjoy this heat while you can cuz in a minute it goin’ be Halloween. It’s goin’ be cold again.”

WRTV

Harold Fields on the other hand, spent some time without air conditioning this summer and has a different attitude.

“It’s been so hot. Humid. The air conditioning wasn’t fixed for a certain time. They finally fixed that. After that, everything calmed off. But before that, it was very horrific," Fields said.

Fields says he stays hydrated with a tall glass of lemon water.

“I used to be a sweet tea drinker but they say it can give you diabetes," he said.

WRTV

Staying hydrated is a key piece of advice doctors have for those braving the heat.

Marta Guinn with Senior Helpers says older Hoosiers are at a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

“If they get dehydrated, their body organs shut down. That’s with everyone. Our seniors who are also on the medications that are diuretics to help maintain a heart condition or high blood pressure or what not, they’re already susceptible to being dehydrated," The Director of Operations for Senior Helpers of East Central Indiana said.

Senior Helpers is a non-clinical home care agency that works with seniors to help with those everyday chores they may not be able to do.

Senior Helpers

Guinn recommends the following to help seniors stay cool:



wear light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat

stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

avoid strenuous activity

take cool showers or baths

“You really just need to be checking in on them once or twice a day. Sometimes that’s not in person. I’d get to know their neighbor. Someone to lay eyes on them every day," Guinn said.

Guinn says it’s important to look out for signs of heat-stroke and heat-related stress.

Early signs include excessive sweating, unusual fatigue or weakness, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting.

More serious signs include fainting, confusion or disorientation, rapid pulse, lack of sweating.

