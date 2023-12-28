High school basketball gym turned home for sale in eastern Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A one-of-a-kind home is for sale in Hancock County.

“One of my favorite things about the house is when people who went to school there knock on the door,” Kyle Petry said.

Kyle and his wife, Lauren, are the current owners of the former Wilkinson High School gym.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home where we are able to have the space to have a whole football team and class over for sleepover and things like that,” Kyle said. “It was a unique way to give that to our kids.”

The gym was built in the 1950’s and has since been turned into a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 5,357 square-foot home.

The Petry’s are the home’s second owner. The gym once served as the Athletic Bub for Eastern Hancock High School, according to Hart Summeier with Level Up Real Estate Group.

“The thought from the original owners was they didn’t want it to go to waste. They saw a vision and they wanted to put their continued legacy on the building without it getting turned into ruble,” Summeier said.

Summeier, the home's broker, took WRTV on a tour of the gym-turned-home on Thursday. The gym's basketball court is still in tack.

“You have the original hardwood and the original bleachers that are built in,” Summeier said.

Recently the Petry’s put the home up for sale. The couple is hoping that the next potential owner keeps the legacy of gym alive.

“It’s just a unique experience. I hope whoever buys it is able to continue that, and maybe even finish our goal of using it for some sort of event within the community to bring people back into it,” Kyle said.

