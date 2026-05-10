High school football to replace college games at Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic is getting a major makeover.

Indiana Black Expo announced it's scrapping the traditional college football game. The organization will replace it with a high school football showcase starting in 2026.

The move aims to reduce costs and increase flexibility while keeping the event's community focus, IBE said.

The 2026 showcase will feature four games at Lucas Oil Stadium. Two will be girls' high school flag football matchups and two will be boys' games.

The girls' games will pit Arsenal Tech against Crispus Attucks and Ben Davis against Lawrence North. The boys' games will feature Pike versus Warren Central and Ben Davis versus Lawrence North.

Classic traditions will continue. The Battle of the Bands will feature Talladega University and Miles College. Other events include the Education Day & College Fair, Miss Circle City Classic Coronation, Talent Day, Coaches Luncheon, parade and Fall Fest.

"This evolution is both strategic and necessary," said Alice Watson, CEO of Indiana Black Expo. "This pivot allows us to reduce costs while preserving what matters most: our commitment to community, our founders' vision, and our ability to create meaningful opportunities for future generations."

The Circle City Classic and Summer Celebration have been the organization's primary fundraisers. They support scholarships and fund year-round youth and family programming.

Indiana Black Expo will expand HBCU engagement in 2027 with a basketball invitational. It will feature men's and women's teams from the MEAC and SWAC conferences.

IBE said the strategic shift allows the organization to focus more on year-round programming. These programs include the Performing Arts Academy, AmplifyU, the Business Training Institute and College Coins.

In 2026, Indiana Black Expo will coordinate and execute the annual Indiana Health Fair for the first time.

Watson said the year-round programs are where transformation happens. Students gain access to college, entrepreneurs build businesses, artists find their voice and families receive health resources.

