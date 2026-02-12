Hilary Duff announces first major tour in nearly 20 years, with stop at Ruoff

INDIANAPOLIS — Hilary Duff is heading back on the road for her first full-scale global headline tour in almost two decades.

The multiplatinum pop star announced "the lucky me tour" ahead of her highly anticipated new album "luck... or something," which arrives Friday, February 20. The tour will span seven countries across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Duff will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 23, 2026. Support comes from GRAMMY Award-winning artist La Roux with special guest Jade LeMac.

The tour announcement follows Duff's "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" intimate concert series, where she teased the larger tour during her final Los Angeles show by bringing fans onstage to reenact the viral "With Love" dance.

Multiple presales begin this week before general tickets go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders can access presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 17 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. Verizon customers also have access to an exclusive presale during the same timeframe.

Artist presales for US and Canada begin Wednesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must sign up at the tour website by Monday, February 16 at 6 p.m. ET to participate.

The former Disney Channel star rose to fame with "Lizzie McGuire" before launching a successful music career with hits like "Come Clean," "So Yesterday," and "What Dreams Are Made Of." Her last major tour was in support of her 2007 album "Dignity."

Complete tour and ticket information is available at hilaryduff.com/live.