Hiring Hoosiers: Indiana state parks looking to hire for summer

Courtesy: Indiana DNR
Brown County State Park
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 09, 2021
If you're looking for a job, Indiana's state park properties may have a position for you.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana state park properties and inns are hiring approximately 1,300 workers for the summer season.

Positions available include gate attendants, laborers, naturalist aides, security, housekeeping, dishwashers, cooks, guest services, and camp store attendants. According to the DNR, most positions will be seasonal, but some are full- or part-time year-round positions.

To apply for a position at one of the properties, click here.

Those interested in a position at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, click here.

