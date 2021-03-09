Hiring Hoosiers: Indiana state parks looking to hire for summer

If you're looking for a job, Indiana's state park properties may have a position for you.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana state park properties and inns are hiring approximately 1,300 workers for the summer season.

LEARN MORE | Indiana State Parks

Positions available include gate attendants, laborers, naturalist aides, security, housekeeping, dishwashers, cooks, guest services, and camp store attendants. According to the DNR, most positions will be seasonal, but some are full- or part-time year-round positions.

To apply for a position at one of the properties, click here.

Those interested in a position at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, click here.