'His goal was to become a cop to help the community': Community reacts to death of Hendrick’s County Deputy

HENDRICKS COUNTY — On Tuesday, the community gathered outside Hendricks County Sheriff Deputy Fred Fislar’s patrol car to place flowers and mementos and honor a man they call a true hero.

“Our heart is broken, for the Fislar family, for the department family and for our community family,” Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred Fislar died in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

The department says Deputy Fislar came in contact with downed power lines after responding to the scene of a single car crash just outside of Plainfield.

A bystander saw Deputy Fislar down just minutes after responding to the scene. They used Deputy Fislar’s radio to call for help. Deputy Fislar was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police say the investigation into the driver’s suspected impairment is ongoing.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Deputy Fislar’s body from Eskenazi Hospital to the Marion County Coroner’s Office before being taken back to the community he served.

“He’s always had everybody’s back,” Tom Winders, Deputy Fislar’s high school football coach told WRTV.

Deputy Fislar better known to family and friends as Freddy, served his country.

“My proudest moment was when he came in and gave me a medal of honor that he got in the marines,” Winders said.

Deputy Fislar was a multi-sport athlete at Cloverdale high school. He wore number 83 on the high school football team.

School officials say he graduated in 2015. He married his high school sweetheart, Madi.

“They were actually dating in 5th grade, and they have been together all the way through,” Winders told WRTV.

Deputy Fislar leaves behind two kids as well.

“He was just one of those guys that people wanted to be around,” Jarrod Duff, Deputy Fislar’s high school football coach and teacher said.

Now, those who knew him best say his legacy will live on forever.

“I love him, him and his family and everybody that’s close to him they are all in my heart,” Duff concluded.