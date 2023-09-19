Historic $12.5 million housing investment to break ground in Delphi

DELPHI — A $12.5 million housing investment is breaking ground in Delphi and is expected to profoundly impact Carroll County.

Iron Men Properties is behind the new 68-unit multifamily project on The Interburn Apartments. This will be the largest private housing investment in the county's history.

The Interurban Apartment was named after the former interurban railway built in 1881 that ran through Delphi. It was made possible by Tax Increment Financing, Indiana READI funds, redevelopment tax credits, and a partnership with the city of Delphi.

"This project represents an unprecedented alliance between private developers and government entities," says Joseph Blake, Principal of Iron Men Properties "It’s an honor to build a project that will impact the community of Delphi and Carroll County.”

According to Kiplinger Magazine, the Greater Lafayette area was ranked first in the nation of emerging housing markets for 2023. Three other Indiana cities also made the list, including Ft. Wayne, Elkhart/Goshen and South Bend/Mishawaka.

