Historic Anderson movie theatre's decay worries preservation group

ANDERSON — The State Theatre is a reminder of Anderson's most prosperous era. As it approaches its 100th birthday, there are concerns the historic movie palace is becoming too dilapidated to save.

The downtown theatre was named to Indiana Landmarks' 10 Most Endangered Buildings list, which highlights historic buildings across Indiana which it considers in desperate need of revitalization.

WRTV The abandoned State Theatre in downtown Anderson.

The State Theatre opened in 1930 and gone through several owners who hoped to restore the theatre without success. It remains abandoned with signs of decay such as rotting wood underneath the marquee and cracks in the building's foundation.

WRTV The abandoned State Theatre in downtown Anderson.

Lifelong Anderson resident Larry Williams sees the theatre as a reflection of the city itself after General Motors closed its plant in 2007.

"It's sad. It's depressing," Williams said. "Every time I come to downtown Anderson, I get depressed."

Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson believes the State is an irreplaceable part of Anderson that could become an inspiration if it is saved.

WATCH | Saved: Holy Cross Church gets permanent historic distinction to stop demolition plans

Saving Holy Cross Church from demolition

"We once had something really special here, and there's no reason why we can't have that again," Jackson said. "I can remember the things that were and I think of the things that can be, and that's exciting for me."

Anderson has already preserved one formerly abandoned historic theatre. The Paramount Theatre, which is three blocks away from the State, re-opened as a concert venue in 1995.

WRTV The Paramount Theatre in Anderson.

"That building was on the chopping block too, and look at the people who came in and revived that," Jackson said. "It can be done."

The State Theatre is currently owned by the city of Anderson after it purchased the theatre from an out-of-state developer in 2019. Anderson's economic development department did not respond to WRTV's inquiry about its plans for the building.

WRTV The abandoned State Theatre in downtown Anderson.

Anderson has shrunk from 70,000 residents in the 1970 census to 54,000 people in the 2020 Census. The people who are still here are trying to keep the faith, but remain skeptical that a savior could rescue Anderson's historic movie house.

"It's not ever going to be like General Motors was here, but we've got to do something to get wealth back into this town," Williams said.

"You become calloused in a way to some of things but it hurts to see because it's your childhood, your memories," Jackson said.