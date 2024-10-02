Historic Stout's Shoes taking steps towards a new era

INDIANAPOLIS — Stout's Shoes proclaims it is America's oldest continuously-operated shoe store. Fourth-generation owner Brad Stout is continuing to build what his family started in 1886.

Stout's Carmel location is reopening on Oct. 18 after a three-year absence. The shoe store's previous building was demolished and replaced with a mixed-use development containing a new Stout's.

While Stout's has expanded to Carmel, Greenfield, and Brownsburg, the shoe store has remained at the same Massachusetts Avenue location since its first day.

"Cleaning the gutters was my first job and my second job was wrapping shoes," Brad Stout said. "When I go up these stairs and think that my great-grandfather put one of the nicks in it, it's pretty powerful."

The revamped Carmel store is a contrast to the original location, which features charms such as a macaw named Ripley and shoebox pulleys suspended from the ceiling.

"We're here for a convention, one of our friends slipped down and said, 'You have to see Stout's,'" said Troy Dierking, who was visiting Indianapolis from Kansas. "He told us about the old-fashioned delivery system for the shoes."

A lot has changed about shoes in 138 years, but Stout's Shoes and its family ownership have remained constant. However, Brad Stout said the fourth generation of family ownership will be its last.

"My son is not in the business, so at some point, it's going to go outside of the family," Stout said. "It's been an amazing run, we've had fun. I know my dad would be very proud of what we've accomplished."

Stout is not planning on selling the business yet because he remains proud of the legacy his family has built.

"I still think about giving the best customer service possible, as well as wondering why I bought a blue-and-gold macaw to live in the store 25 years ago," Stout said.