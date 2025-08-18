Historical preservation activist Gayle Cook passed away at age 91

BLOOMINGTON — Gayle Cook, co-founder of the Bloomington based Cook companies, died at the age of 91 on Sunday morning, according to the organization.

Gayle and her husband founded Cook Group in 1963. It manufactured simple medical devices to treat patients in less invasive ways.

The Cooks later expanded into property management, resort and services businesses.

Mrs. Cook was known as a historical preservation activist.

Indiana Landmarks released this statement upon hearing of the passing of Cook:

"We are deeply saddened by Gayle Cook’s passing. She was an enthusiastic and generous advocate for preservation,” says Brad Ward, president of Indiana Landmarks, in the statement. “Beyond the sheer number of properties they’ve restored around the state, Gayle and her family have elevated preservation in a very public way as both a social good and a practical economic activity.”

