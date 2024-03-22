Hoagies & Hops celebrating National Cheesesteak Day by giving back

INDIANAPOLIS — A north side restaurant with Philadelphia roots is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day on Sunday by donating 15% percent of its sales to the MLK Center.

"I feel that giving back to the community, being a part of the neighborhood is huge for us, it's huge for any business," said Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies & Hops, located at 4155 Boulevard Place.

Mazza is a Pennsylvania native who opened her sandwich shop here in 2015.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Kristina Mazza

This is the sixth year she's used National Cheesesteak Day to support the non-profit center that serves the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood and other north side communities.

"Last year was our biggest year, where we donated $900," Mazza said. "My goal this year is $1,200."

Chilly Water brewing Co. Taproom, located next to Hoagies & Hops, is also donating 15% of its sales on Sunday to the center.

The MLK Center, located at 40 W. 40th St., serves more than a thousand families with after-school programs, support groups, housing assistance, transportation and more, Deputy Director Israel Shasanmi said.

Shasanmi said all donations the center receives go back into the community.

"They all get used, as far as the programs, to support families," Shasanmi said. "To support programming at MLK to make sure the opportunities we provide here are at no cost to families we serve."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV MLK Center

National Cheesesteak Day

What: Hoagies & Hops and the Chilly Water Brewing Co. are donating 15% of sales on Sunday to the MLK Center.

Where: 4155 Boulevard Place.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

