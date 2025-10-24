INDIANAPOLIS — Interest in holiday jobs is surging, but finding one is becoming more challenging.

According to Indeed, searches for seasonal positions are up 27% from last year, while the number of job postings has only increased by 2.7%.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Holiday job searches surge, but getting one could be harder

“I think the other thing we can also look at is just the broader labor market. We’re seeing a lot of the cooling in job postings that we’ve seen being reflected in this hiring market. Employers are just hiring at some of the lowest rates that we’ve seen since we were coming out of the 2009 recession,” said Cory Stahle, a senior economist with Indeed.

Stahle said there’s currently a lot of competition for those positions from people looking for extra money for the holidays, to those needing a second job or who are unemployed.

“We’re seeing the length of unemployment spells are much longer and the duration is increasing. These types of jobs can be a good chance to get back into the labor market if you’re unemployed or if you’re getting into the labor market for the first time,” Stahle said.

Cole Pearson/Scripps National News Team

He added that it also depends on what kind of work you’re looking for — whether it’s part-time or full-time.

Retail jobs are currently at the top when it comes to holiday hiring.

Here in Indianapolis, Amazon is hiring about 4,000 people across the metro area.

“We talk about what’s going in the broader labor market but individual experiences can vary. We see very different opportunities available based on the type of work people are doing right now,” Stahle said.