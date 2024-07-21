Holy Cross Neighborhood holds 2nd annual ‘Wine & Cheese Festival’

INDIANAPOLIS — An event at a historic Indianapolis church gave neighbors a chance to toast their success in saving the building.

The Holy Cross Wine and Cheese Festival comes three months after the Metropolitan Development Commission saved the neighborhood’s iconic church from demolition by voting to designate it as a historic site.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Saving Holy Cross Church from demolition

Saving Holy Cross Church from demolition

Organizers say the festival began last year in memory of neighbor Kelly Wensing, who loved wine and cheese.

WRTV

Attendees could participate in a Sommelier led experience, watch local chefs compete in a grilled cheese competition, shop local vendors booths, listen to live music and more.