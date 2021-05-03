Home opens for LGBTQ youth experiencing housing instability in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — LGBTQ youth who are left with nowhere to turn now have a place to call home in Indianapolis.

Trinity Haven is the first home in the Hoosier state specifically for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.

The transitional living program offers two programs and serves people ages 16 to 21. They can live at Trinity Haven for up to two years.

The "Host Homes" program provides safe, welcoming, spaces for up to six months for 16 to 24-year-olds.

At its opening ceremony on Friday, Trinty Haven's executive director Jenni White cited a UCLA study that found an estimated 40% of all homeless youth identify as LGBTQ.

"The most common reason for homelessness among these youth is family rejection of their sexual orientation and gender identity publisher and author Marcus Green said," White said. "There is a significant difference between 'all are welcome here' and 'this was created with you in mind.' Friends, trinity haven was created with these young people in mind."

The Trinity Haven programs will provide support and case management to young people as they build a path to independence.