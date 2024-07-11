Home Repairs for Good helps seniors fix up their homes for free

INDIANAPOLIS — A local non-profit is on a mission to keep people who are 62 and older in their homes.

The group also wants to fix up those homes.

Sitting on the porch is one of Earnestine Combs' favorite things to do now that she has a new roof and gutters on the way.

"I needed gutters real bad and I just didn't have the money," Combs said.

Combs originally connected with Neighborlink Indianapolis, now known as Home Repairs for Good.

The non-profit provides free home repairs to people 62 or older and adults with disabilities in low income areas.

"The ability to age in place is crucial, and we believe it is an integral part of the affordable housing crisis," said Executive Director, Rachel Nelson.

"It's a blessing. I'm 65 and as an older senior, it's hard to get help," she said.

Combs' leaky roof was fixed, a new door was installed and a dying tree was cut down.

"I just couldn't even. I went in the house and cried for the tree because I didn't expect that," said Combs. "Then, the porch. My boys and I can come outside, sit on this porch when it's raining and just enjoy it."

The repairs are done by volunteers, subcontractors, workforce development trainees and staff.

Nelson said at any given time, they have about 400 projects for 200 homeowners.

It's free assistance that is going a long way.

"In 2023, our homeowners, their average income on a monthly basis, was $1,400 and if you can look at the average rates of rentals, even from our area, it would be impossible to live on that small of an income," said Nelson. "So, if you take a homeowner who already owns their home outright and they are not paying a mortgage, there truly is nowhere else that they could live at the rates that they're currently living at."

Click here to learn more about Home Repairs for Good or to support their mission.

