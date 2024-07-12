Homeowners living next to city’s new low barrier homeless shelter plead for help

INDIANAPOLIS — Two homeowners that live in the Fountain Square area of Indianapolis are pleading with the city to help them.

This comes as their homes will be right next to the city's low barrier homeless shelter.

wrtv

Thomas Gormley purchased his home in May 2023. In September, he learned the low barrier homeless shelter will be built right across the ally way of his home.

He says the city didn’t notify him before the decision was made. If he had known sooner, he would have thought twice about purchasing the house he now calls home.

wrtv

"I'd made three mortgage payment on my house. This is going to have a huge financial impact on me,” Gormley said. “I don't want to stop it. If this is what is best for the community, then it's best for the community, but also I can't absorb the burden of this."

wrtv

A low-barrier homeless shelter means no sobriety requirements, it allows families and often pets.

wrtv

John Mavris lives across the street from where the shelter is located. He also owns majority of the land surrounding his home. He has put a lot of work into his property in his retirement — something he calls his oasis.

wrtv

He often cleans up the sidewalks and bridge down the street from his home, which is a frequent hang out for the unhoused. He says he has even given some work before, however he says he was blind-sided when the city announced the shelter would be across the street from his properties.

wrtv

"I just want you to know that I don't hate the homeless,” Mavris said. "The city did not notify us in advance of their plan."

He and Thomas fear the shelter will lower property values and make it nearly impossible to sell.

"You buy a home with an expectation that you are going to be able to build it and build a better life for yourself and you know and be a steward to the community and help them out,” Gormley said. “The reality is they robbed me of any of that chance.”

"If I had my choice, I would not want to interrupt my oasis that I have built across here, it's a great neighborhood,” Mavris said. “Without my choice, let them come and buy me out."

wrtv

WRTV’s Meredith Hackler reached out the city of Indianapolis to voice the homeowners' concerns. They did not grant an on-camera interview but they did answer a list of questions that were sent they are as follow.

Two homeowners that are right next door to the low barrier homeless shelter say they have had little communication with city. In what way is the city communicating with them?

The City has met several times with nearby neighbors, including a direct meeting that involved District Councilor Jones, and Senior Policy Advisor Schounce, who leads the project for the City. The City is in the process of scheduling a similar meeting with another nearby property owner.

We appreciate the questions and concerns nearby neighbors may have, which is why there has been ongoing, extensive community outreach which includes regular meetings organized alongside community partners like Southeast Neighborhood Development (SEND). SEND is also convening more regular meetings with a broader group of community stakeholders with the first meeting last month on June 13 and the next meeting scheduled on September 12. The City has also provided updates at the Southeast Neighborhood Congress's Quality of Life update meeting.

The City is committed to working alongside the community to find solutions and ensure the success of the Housing Hub and the surrounding neighborhood.

One homeowner right next door to the low barrier homeless shelter will now be 10 feet away from it. Are there any plans to buy his property especially as we know that property will become undesirable for buyers in the future?

The City is exploring all avenues to address the concerns of nearby property owners; however, the City must work within the project budget. The City is evaluating available resources to respond to the requests being made. City leadership has engaged directly with this property owner to explore options.

These two homeowners say the city had no communication with them when the site of the new shelter was picked is that true and if so why were they not notified that a homeless shelter was going to be right next door?

The City announced the low barrier shelter project and immediately began community outreach.

According to these homeowners there is suppose to be some sort of outdoor space behind the one man’s home is that still the plan?

No final plans have been made regarding a green space. The City will work in partnership with the community as we finalize facility and grounds design as well as operational plans.

What is the construction timeline for the shelter?

The City has issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) to select operators for the Housing Hub with responses due July 26. The City anticipates selecting operators in August and will respond to the State’s RFP for grant funding when it is released.

Pending grant funding from the State, the shelter is proposed to break ground in fall 2024 and be operational by fall / winter 2026.

These homeowners arguments is that there are only two of them impacted, why doesn’t the city just purchase their properties?

The City is exploring all avenues to address the concerns of nearby property owners; however, the City must work within the project budget. The City is evaluating available resources to respond to the requests being made.

Still the homeowners are pleading for help from the city.

"I think that we can come to some type of way to work through this,” Gormley said.

"Save me please,” Mavris said. “I pay my taxes, save me."

Following our inquiries, the homeowners tell WRTV’s Meredith Hackler that city officials reached out to them each personally to set up a meeting to discuss the details of their request.

The city has published the request for proposal for the shelter which breaks down the details of what the shelter will look like. Click here to read the document.