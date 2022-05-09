Honeywell Arts Academy; making music now and for the future

WABASH, IND — After getting acclimated to Indiana as a member of the artists in residence for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ranaan Meyer had a dream to spread the gospel of his beloved instrument — the double bass. Now, this city of 11,000 Hoosiers that has embraced that vision for 15 years is watching its evolution to include other talented young musicians who will eventually grace the stages across the country.

What began as the Wabass Institute for young bass players in 2008 is now three distinct programs known as the Honeywell Arts Academy. While Wabass is still an integral part of the program, there are now two other weeks of clinics allowing more young musicians to get a step up on their burgeoning careers; "Soundboard", which is focused on piano and keyboard players and "Resonance", which lets versatile musicians and already formed groups a chance to learn from one another alongside the world renowned faculty.

All of the student positions are paid for through scholarships, and admissions for this year's programs happening in June are now closed. But there are many ways the public can help the program continue to thrive for years to come, whether through direct giving, spreading the word to philanthropic efforts who have the means to give or by attending the concerts given by the students at the end of their week-long camps. Click here to find out more about Honeywell Arts Academy and how you can attend their shows in June and July.