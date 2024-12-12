Hoop House set to help those facing food insecurity on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Data from the Indy Hunger Network says many Marion County residents need food assistance to make sure their families don't go hungry.

"Food disparity is a pressing issue in our community," James Taylor, Director of Moorhead Community Resource Center, said.

WRTV

A new effort on Indy’s far east side hopes to provide a solution to those who might not know where their next meal will come from.

“This Hoop House project represents a sustainable solution that empowers us to grow and share fresh produce all year long, making a tangible impact on the health of our families,” Taylor added.

Hoop House is a new community effort where people will be able to learn how to grow their own vegetables year-round, regardless of the weather outside.

WRTV

Officials at the Moorhead Community Resource Center say Hoop House greenhouse is made of metal or PVC hoops covered in durable plastic sheeting.

Officials add that Hoop House will also provide MSD Warren Township students with hands-on experiences in growing fresh produce, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainable practices, and allowing them to contribute meaningfully to their community.