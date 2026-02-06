Hoosier advocacy group opposes bills on juvenile justice, homelessness criminalization

INDIANAPOLIS — A grassroots organization made up of everyday Hoosiers is pushing back against several bills moving through the Indiana legislature, from criminalizing homelessness to enhancing charges for minors in possession of firearms.

Live Free, the advocacy group, hopes its voice can change the minds of lawmakers on issues they say will directly impact their communities.

"Leadership is not a title. Leadership is an action," Devon Rush said.

Rush spent 10 years in prison and has been involved in the justice system since he was 16. He says he is worried about House Bill 1249, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to be tried as adults if they are in possession of a firearm at a school or if they have a previous offense.

"What happens when you get waived to adult court is that your dreams actually get slaughtered. It's like a nail in whatever dream... it's just over with," Rush said.

Rush shared that he was charged as an adult when he was 16. He said before that he had dreams of being a banker and playing football, but said he was never able to because of his time incarcerated. He also shared how it can impact young people's mental health and path to success.

"They don't get mixed in with the adults right away," Rush said. "No, they go to the juvenile side, but they are separated from the actual juveniles, and there is not a lot of programming that they are allowed to participate in because at the end of the day they are seen as adults."

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council testified in support of the legislation. The organization said in committee that in 2024, there were 24 homicides where the accused was a minor. In 2025, the number jumped to 39, and those are just the cases where charges have been filed.

But these Hoosiers believe that lawmakers should listen to people who will be impacted by their decisions.

"We live these bills every single day. These are going to affect us every single day," Danielle Cooney, an organizer with Indy Action Coalition, said. "We deserve a seat at the table as well."

Live Free is also opposing a bill that would convert the IMPD General Orders Board from an approval authority to an advisory role only. All of the bills they are opposing are still actively working their way through the legislative process. Other bills they don't support include SB 76 and SB 284.

