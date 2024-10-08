Hoosier business donates shelter for hurricane victims

ARCADIA — A popular Hamilton County Farm Market is joining in the effort to provide relief to people whose lives were upended by Helene.

“Saturday my father decided to donate these 4 campers,” Scott Wilson told WRTV on Tuesday.

Wilson, the Owner of Wilson Farm Market in Arcadia is donating four campers to North Carolina. They will be used by families who lost their homes to the hurricane.

But that's not all, the campers will be filled with all the necessities for those who lost everything. “If you don’t look at yourself in the mirror and say I’m lucky today I could be living in Florida or North Carolina – then you aren’t living right,” Wilson added.

What started with a simple post on social media has led to tons of donations. It is yet another example of Hoosier Hospitality stretching beyond our state of Indiana.

“I think it’s more so about giving back at the end of the day we are all Americans.” Noah Greene an Employee at Wilson Farm Market said.

Wilson Farm Market says the North Carolina Patriot Guard Riders plan to pick up the donations later this week.

If you are interested in dropping of donations you can do so by heading to their store.

