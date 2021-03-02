'Hoosier Hoops' signs temporarily placed along Indiana highways for NCAA tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on major Indiana highways will soon be seeing some new signage ahead of the Big Ten, Horizon League and NCAA tournaments being hosted in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Department of Transportation began unveiling the "Hoosier Hoops Highway" and March Madness signs this week.

The signs will be visible heading into the host cities — Indianapolis, Evansville, West Lafayette and Bloomington — to help guide fans and teams to the basketball arenas.

The signage will be along highways I-65, I-70, I-465 and I-69 throughout the rest of March.