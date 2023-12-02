Hoosier military, first responder families receive free Christmas trees from local organizations

GREENWOOD — Local organizations are brightening the holidays for 250 Hoosier military and first responder families.

Avalanche Food Group, who owns the Twin Peaks restaurants, and Folds of Honor provided a freshly cut Christmas tree, ornaments and tree stands to those in need. The giveaways took place at the Twin Peaks locations in Greenwood and Indianapolis.

“This is a great way for us to give back and say thank you to veterans,” Scott Kasmer, executive director of the Folds of Honor Indiana Chapter, said.

Participants were given vouchers ahead of the event, but those who did not have vouchers were invited to attend anyway.

Avalanche Food Group has given away over 5,000 Christmas trees to military and civilian families in need since the launch of their annual Christmas tree giveaway in 2013.

“It’s awesome because you can tell when they pick up the three, their faces light up,” Kasmer said. “Even though it’s just a little tree, it goes a long way.”

This year, the company will distribute 950 trees at their Twin Peaks locations in central Indiana and Texas.

Folds of Honor also provides scholarships of up to $5,000 to spouses and dependents of either killed or disabled veterans and first responders.

For more information on Folds of Honor, click here. For more information on Avalanche Food Group, click here.