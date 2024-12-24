Hoosier mom reunited with Marine son ahead of the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis family is reminding others what the holiday season is truly about.

A mother had a tearful reunion with her son at the Indianapolis International Airport on Monday after not seeing him since April.

Annette’s son is a Marine in California and can’t come home often. She was counting down the minutes until she was able to see him again.

“It’s a feeling you’ll never know until you experience it,” Annette said. “He chose something bigger than himself. He chose this so that we can have the freedom to do what we want to do.”

Annette urged others to remember what the holiday season is all about and spend as much time with their loved ones as they can.

“Respect and love everybody. And be with the people that you love, don’t ever waste it. You never know when it’s not going to be there,” Annette said.