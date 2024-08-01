Hoosier parents, law enforcement reminds of school bus safety as kids return to school

INDIANAPOLIS — Middle schooler Nora Schleicher is getting ready for her second day at Perry Meridian 6th Grade Academy.

She joins thousands of Hoosiers across the state who have already heard the ringing of school bells.

Her day starts with a family stroll to the bus stop. Nora’s mom leads the charge.

“We have a lot of cars that drive down the street because it’s a main street in the neighborhood,” Elizabeth Schleicher said. “[The kids] know to step off to the side into the grass if they need to.”

With a new school year comes the renewed concern for the safety of young ones getting on and off the bus.

“I think it’s really important for drivers to watch for kids and maintain the speed limit right now,” Elizabeth Schleicher said. “It’s still daylight but in a few months when they are headed to the bus, sometimes we will even grab a flashlight.”

The stop arm is a symbol of trust to those children getting on the bus.

Indiana law states that cars must stop in both directions.

“We as drivers need to be mindful of other people using the road,” Indiana State Police Trooper Joel Flores said.

Following the rules of the road is important to keep kids like Nora safe all year.

“Pay attention. School is in session even though it still feels like summer,” Elizabeth Schleicher said.