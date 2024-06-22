Hoosier volunteers help dozens of local non-profits as part of ‘Go All in Day’

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of volunteers participated in “Go All in Day” on Friday, an event that helps dozens of local non-profits.

Volunteers packed and delivered 4,000 snack packs to early childcare centers throughout central Indiana as part of the event.

The Indianapolis Colts team joined Indiana Sports Corp and USA Swimming to assemble goodies for children.

The WRTV crew sorted and labeled canned and boxed goods at Gleaners Food Pantry.

