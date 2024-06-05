Hoosier volunteers needed to Go All IN on June 21 to help local organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is calling on Hoosiers to Go All IN and dedicate time to giving back to their community on Friday, June 21.

Hundreds of volunteers have signed up to help out organizations in the seven county region United Way covers, but there are still opportunities available.

WATCH | Hoosier volunteers needed

Hoosier volunteers needed to 'Go All IN' to help local organizations

Go All IN day started in September 2021 as a way to support organizations that have continued to help out those in need throughout the pandemic.

Opportunities include packing meals, landscaping the cultural trail and much more. Learn more about volunteering at Go All IN day on the United Way website.

WRTV is a sponsor of Go All IN day 2024.