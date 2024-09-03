Hoosier Voting Guide: Everything to know about the upcoming election

INDIANAPOLIS — We are just two months away from the 2024 presidential election on Nov. 5. Here is everything Hoosiers need to know to be ready to vote, including critical deadlines, polling locations, and more.

Dates to Remember

October 7: Last day for voter registration in Indiana

This is the very last day that Hoosiers can make sure they are registered to vote. You can check your registration status by visiting Indiana Voters website.

You can also register to vote at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Click here to find a location in your county.

What do you need to register to vote?

Have a valid Indiana Driver's License or Indiana State Identification Card. Be a citizen of the United States. Be at least 18-years-old on or before Nov. 5. (A 17-year-old may register and vote in the primary election if the voter turns 18 on or before Nov. 5) Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before Nov. 5. Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.



October 8: Early in-person voting begins

If you are planning to avoid the chaos of Election Day and get your vote in early, this marks the first day that you can do so.

Early in person voting ends at noon Nov. 4.

October 24: Absentee ballot application deadline

You can find forms for an absentee ballot at Indiana Voters website.

Absentee ballots must be requested by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 24. Absentee ballots must be turn in before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to be counted. The ballots may be mailed in or dropped at any polling site.

It is encouraged to mail-in absentee ballots in as quickly as possible, so the ballots arrive in time to be counted.

November 4: Early voting ends and Traveling Board application due

For those that will be traveling at the time of the election, you may apply for a Travel Absentee Ballot. You can find the application at Indiana Voters websiteunder "Vote by mail or traveling board." The application is due on Nov. 4.

November 5: Election Day

You can find a full list of polling locations in your county at the Indiana Voters website. You can also search by address by visiting: https://indiana.votinginfotool.org/.

Majority of polling locations on Nov. 5 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What to expect and bring with you:

Before signing the poll list and casting a ballot, you must present a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity. A valid ID for voting purposes must:

