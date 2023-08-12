Hoosier women travel to Hawaii to help victims of wildfires

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosier women are traveling to Hawaii to victims of wildfires as American Red Cross volunteers.

Thousands have been evacuated and 80 people died after a massive wildfire tore through the Hawaiian resort town of Lahaina.

Now, Hoosiers Susan Dietrich and Cindy Kvale will travel across the country to help those impacted.

The two will be on the ground providing emotional support, a safe place to stay and meals to families.

According to American Red Cross of Indiana, Dietrich has been a Red Cross volunteer for nearly three years and has been deployed to various disasters. As a member of the disaster team, she will assist with sheltering.

American Red Cross of Indiana

Kvale has been a disaster team volunteer for three years in the Southeast Chapter and will also assist with sheltering.

American Red Cross of Indiana

The Red Cross has provided way for anyone to help, even from home.

You can sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday.

You can also visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

