Hoosiers can virtually audition for American Idol this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've ever wanted to appear on American Idol here on WRTV, this could be your chance.

For the fourth year in a row, "Idol Across America" is holding virtual auditions in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

If you've been waiting for your chance to show American Idol producers what you've got, August 18 is your day.

If you live in Indiana and want to hold a virtual audition, you must click here to fill out an audition profile. Producers say you must fill out the profile even if you have filled one out in past years.