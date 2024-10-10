Hoosiers clean up after damage from Hurricane Milton

INDIANAPOLIS — As people continue to assess the damage left by Hurricane Milton, some Hoosiers who moved to Florida are hoping their homes are OK, while others are lending a helping hand.

“I just hope everybody comes together, stays together and does what’s best for them and their family,” Dontae Davis said.

Davis is from Indianapolis but now lives in Tampa. He says that he spent the last few days working to make sure he and his neighbor’s homes were safe.

“If you can do more to help the next person, do as much as you can to help the other people in need as well,” Davis said.

Meanwhile, Greenfield native Rachael Gray prepared for the second hurricane in as many weeks.

“I’m feeling a little safer this time being away from the ocean. In the area we are at, we are in a Zone D. Before we were Zone A,” Gray said.

Hurricane Helene struck in late September, washing away a lot of her belongings.

“You just don’t think that it would happen, you can’t really fathom it. It happens to people all over, so take it seriously and take the precautions you need to,” Gray said.

Now, both Davis and Gray know the long-lasting impacts a hurricane can have on a community.

“Listen when they talk about these things. Take them seriously,” Gray said.