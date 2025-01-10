Hoosiers embrace "Dry January" trend for healthier start to the new year

INDIANAPOLIS —Dry January is a trend many Hoosiers say they are trying out for the new year.

If you are unfamiliar, it is where you commit to cutting out alcohol for the full month of January.

Doctors say studies show the short amount of time can have health benefits.

“Studies have shown that during dry January some have had improvement in liver health, sleep, weight loss, and decrease in blood pressure,” said Dr. Akhil Anand, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Anand says if you do end up drinking to not beat yourself up because any reduction in alcohol is better than none.

“If you do end up drinking, don't take it too personally,” said Anand. “You will eventually get back on track.”

If you are looking for spots in downtown Indianapolis that are offering mocktails there are many to choose from.

One of many is Downtown Olly’s at 822 N Illinois St.

“There's a lot of people doing the dry January trend,” said Angi Gunter. “I personally don't like it but that's because I'm a bartender and if everybody was dry, I’d be out of a job for January.

Angi Gunter is a bartender at Downtown Olly’s and says the trend is changing some of the drinks she usually serves.

“We have “Seed Lip” and it's a non-alcoholic spirit,” said Gunter. “We also have nonalcoholic beer like Heineken Zero.”

Here is a list of spots on the popular Mass Ave. that are serving mocktails for January and some year-round:



Ball and Biscuit

Bodhi

No Where Special

The Fountain Room

Sundry and Vice

As many are participating in Dry January a new advisory comes from the U.S. Attorney General warning people alcohol has a direct link to seven types of cancer. To learn more about this click here or watch the video below.

