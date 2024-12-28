Hoosiers head to the stores to return unwanted items after Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is over, but the effects of holiday spending are still merry and bright.

Salesforce data found that this November 1 to December 15 was record breaking for global online sales, reaching $849 billion.

That's a 4 percent year-over-year increase.

Christian Elpers was at the Fashion Mall at Keystone on Friday shopping with his dad.

He says he didn’t ask for much this Christmas, because he's welcoming some new additions to his family.

“We got a couple different sets of pajamas for them. Some diapers."

Ordering online came in clutch for Tamara Ferguson, who flew into Indy from Washington D.C. to spend time with family.

“It was super convenient. Especially flying in from out-of-state. I shipped everything to my mother’s house or my brother’s house," Ferguson said.

But not everything she bought worked out.

“Some shoes, some items I had to return this year, because they either didn’t fit or weren’t my style," she said.

Salesforce experts are seeing an increase in returns this year, as well.

This is due to behaviors like bracketing —where customers purchase multiple sizes or colors of an item and return the extras.

If you’re going to return an item at the Fashion Mall, General Manager Nancy Larson says don't forget your receipt.

"It’s always beneficial. It will expedite the return, the transaction. They can exchange and get something else" Larson said.

