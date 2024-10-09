Hoosiers helping hurricane victims repair and prepare

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida is bracing for another major hurricane as the southeast is still working to recover from the last one. Hoosiers are stepping up to help, joining the efforts to provide relief to those impacted.

"It's just part of our DNA," Kevin Stone said.

For nearly 200 years, New Bethel Baptist Church has been a beacon of light for Franklin Township.

"It breaks your heart knowing that there are people just hundreds of miles away whose lives are going to be in an uproar for several weeks to come," Stone said.

So, when Kevin came up with a plan Saturday night to help hurricane victims, he knew who to call.

"This is Ruth Ann. That's my aunt, Janine Tune, and this is me, mom, Gay Stone. All members of the church and everybody's really helped out," said Stone. "Sunday afternoon, we started accepting donations. And this is what we have so far, and we've still got another day to go."

WRTV

Originally Kevin said the donations were for those dealing with the damage left by Hurricane Helene, but "as the news grew of the new hurricane, we're going to leave it up to the people that are accepting the donations or taking them tomorrow, they may end up going to Florida, but we're just glad we can help," Stone said.

Help, Janie Bohlmann with the Red Cross can use.

"Across the Southeast, there are more than 60 Red Cross volunteers from the Indiana region," Bohlmann said.

Janie said they also deployed six additional emergency response vehicles.

"They've taken time two weeks out of their lives to go help people that they don't know and support those people have been through so much in the aftermath of Helene," Bohlmann said.

From handing out boxes of food, to providing support, this rebuilding process in the Southeast Region is taking efforts from all over including right here in the Hoosier state.

WRTV

"It's Hoosier hospitality. I don't think we're, you know, too different than a lot of you know, churches and a lot of communities. You're just, you're blessed to be able to give. And you know, the good Lord calls on us to be, you know, taking care of each other, and this is one way we can do that," Stone said.

If you want to donate items, you can do so at New Bethel Baptist Church in Wanamaker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8936 Southeastern Avenue.

The Red Cross also asks for donations through its websiteand asks Hoosiers to consider donating blood.

WATCH | Farm market donates supplies, shelter for hurricane relief