Hoosiers look to voice concerns to state lawmakers at Town Hall meetings

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a lot of legislation moving through the Indiana statehouse right now.

Central Indiana residents tell WRTV they’re frustrated at the lack of town halls available to attend.

On Wednesday, some got the opportunity to voice their concerns at a Legislative Town Hall at Shortridge High School.

Town halls provide an opportunity for the public to direct questions at elected officials.

But IU Indy Political Science Professor Aaron Dusso tells us these forums have been sparse.

“We might be seeing a little bit less right now because there’s been a pretty significant backlash to some of the national policies being implemented by the Trump Administration," Dusso said.

And Hoosiers tell us it can be difficult to get a hold of lawmakers.

They say staffers often don’t answer the phone and when they do, answers are limited.

“They need to know what we want. There’s a lot of people in that building [statehouse] that seem like maybe they have no idea what we face on a day-to-day basis and the things that are important to us," Adrea McCloud said.

The music teacher attended Wednesday’s town hall to share her concerns about how potential cuts to education would affect the arts.

“The biggest thing on my mind right now is education, our public schools, because it’s the foundation for everything else in our society," she said.

Anh Nguyen has similar concerns.

“The issue I’m concerned about is the funding between charter schools and public schools, especially Senate Bill 518," Nguyen said.

If Senate Bill 518 passes, she says it would have a damaging effect on her family.

Her two children attend Indianapolis Public Schools and rely on the school bus every day.

“If there’s no bus, it would be a logistical nightmare to try to figure out how to send both of them to school. Both me and my husband work," she said.

State Rep. Ed DeLaney was one of the representatives hosting Wednesday’s town hall.

He says it’s important to hear from his constituents.

“I’m here to see what people care about. I know what I care about but I’m here to see what people care about," DeLaney said. “Talk to the Republicans too. Don’t just talk to the people who represent them, talk to the leadership who are behind a lot of the legislative changes.”

WRTV reached out to both the House and the Senate to ask if there were any upcoming town halls.

A spokesperson for the House said, in part:

“Constituent feedback is incredibly important to the legislative process. Members of the public can contact their representatives directly to share feedback or seek assistance, including by calling or emailing their office."

A spokesperson for the Senate said, in part:

“Constituent engagement is a critical part of the legislative process and our senators make a concerted effort to remain accessible to constituents year round. Citizens are more than welcome to inquire about town hall and in-district events where they can meet and speak with their senator.”