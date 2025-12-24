Hoosiers make last-minute holiday runs as stores stay open on Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas just hours away, many Hoosiers are making a final dash for gifts, groceries and party essentials.

From gift cards to stocking stuffers and meal ingredients, major retailers across central Indiana are staying open on Christmas Eve to help shoppers check everything off their lists.

“It’s always a lot of last-minute shoppers,” one customer said while navigating crowded aisles.

Stores throughout the area are seeing a steady flow of customers scrambling to prepare for holiday celebrations.

Retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Target, Costco, Best Buy and Meijer are all open today, though many are operating with shortened holiday hours.

At the Meijer on Washington Street, store director Lonnie Jordan says the rush has been constant.

“We’re really just restocking everything from fresh food to toys, apparel and general merchandise,” Jordan said. “Everything that customers need, we want them to come into our one-stop shop to get their last-minute gifts and meal ingredients.”

Shoppers like Gabe Lawless and his two sons were among the hundreds making their way through the store.

“So far we’ve got all kinds of gift cards and might get some hats and sweatshirts,” Lawless said. “We’ve got a lot of cousins and nephews, so we’re picking up a little bit of everything.”

For some, the holiday prep goes beyond gifts. One shopper said her favorite last-minute item was a practical one.

“Paper plates so I don’t have to clean dishes,” she said with a laugh. “I’m excited for my grandchildren."

Retailers encourage shoppers to check store hours before heading out, as locations may close earlier than usual. Still, for Hoosiers in need of last-minute gifts or groceries, there are plenty of options available to help make Christmas celebrations complete.