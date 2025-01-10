Hoosiers prepare for another round of snow Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Another round of winter weather is coming to Central Indiana Friday.

At hardware stores like Fusek’s True Value, products are flying off the shelves.

WRTV

“We’ve been buying up on these, just trying to stay in stock. We’re selling about 12 a day," Owner Steve Fusek said.

Extreme weather means big business for hardware stores.

“We’re here to solve people’s problems. When people have issues this is where they come," he said.

Fusek's has sold upwards of 20 pallets of ice melt this week, that’s about 1,000 bags.

WRTV

Items are being shipped in daily to meet the demand.

“More shovels, more ice melt, more heaters every day," Fusek said.

That’s coming in handy for people like Dionne Soules, who’s preparing for the impending snow.

“I just went to the grocery store today. My pantry and refrigerator is full," the old north side resident said.

WRTV

The snow caused her some car trouble earlier this week.

“My car sits very low and I did get stuck in the snow a couple of times, once for half an hour," she said.

Soules says much of the side streets near her home remain unplowed.

“The neighbors are just doing everything. I did have my neighbor across the street actually come over and shovel the sidewalks and stuff for us," she said.

It’s a similar story for many across the Indy metro.

Kyle Bloyd with Indianapolis Department of Public Works says plow truck crews have been on rotating 12-hour shifts since Saturday.

That work will continue through the next storm.

“We’re targeting having 70 drivers on the road for the entirety of the storm. Now, the timing of tomorrow’s storm seems to be up in the air. We are going to keep eyes on the road and adjust to that," Bloyd said.