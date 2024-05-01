Hoosiers prepare for the "Month of May" culminating with Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May is finally here.

"Oh my gosh! It's so exciting! It's the Indy 500 month," Emily Murphy said.

"The worst the winter is. The bigger the party is at the race," Steve Atelski said.

And streets leading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway are filled with excitement.

"The thing is, is when the first start running the track all these people in this neighborhood all go outside, drink coffee, have a drink or something, and enjoy the sounds of the race cars," Atleski said.

But Tuesday, another sound was buzzing through this neighborhood just outside of lot 2. Residents beautifying their yards getting ready for the month of May festivities, leading up to race day, and thousands of fans.

"This street here will be two lanes going into lot 2. Two lanes in and two lanes out," Atelski said.

Atelski opens his home to race fans every year, under his own gasoline alley.

"We always have water, we have, she has a whole bag full of dog treats over there. Popsicles for kids," Atelski said.

A welcoming feeling that is mutual throughout the neighborhood.

"This is going to be awesome,” Murphy said.

Downtown, St. Louis resident Emily Murphy says her son is a big race fan who is dying to attend an Indy 500.

"He keeps up on all the driver changes. Sponsorship changes and who's on what team," Murphy said.

She says being here for a conference as May gets underway is something worth witnessing.

"When you know that there's a buildup coming. Something great is going to happen. It just fills me with energy and joy. It just makes me smile," Murphy said.