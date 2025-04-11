Hoosiers race to support firefighters battling cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — North America's largest fire and rescue conference is in Indianapolis right now.

FDIC International brings first responders from across the world to Indy.

A part of the weekend is the Five Alarm 5K: Run to Remember, which honors those who have lost their fight against cancer, those currently battling it, and those who have survived.

Hundreds put their feet to the pavement Thursday, including Tony Perez from Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I’ll be thinking about him the whole time," Perez said. “We have a friend of ours in the fire department, coming up on the one year anniversary that he passed away from cancer, line of duty death.”

He says his friend, Marco Solis, was the epitome of what every firefighter should be.

“Always willing to help out. Always willing to serve," he said.

Firefighters face an increased risk of cancer.

“The amount of carcinogens we have nowadays when it comes to carpets, sofas, all the plastics, in the fire grounds it becomes something that’s extremely dangerous to us," race organizer Russ Futrell said.

That’s why all the proceeds of the race will benefit the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN).

The national nonprofit provides critical badge-to-badge support, training, and resources to first responders affected by cancer.

The race raises about $30,000 every year.

“When it comes to cancer, it’s important we cover them. Getting them the treatment they need," Futrell said.

Early detection can save a life.

Andrea Bauer with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance says the screening age has been lowered to 45, instead of 50.

“Colorectal cancer is the only cancer that is preventable. But it has to be caught early. The only way to catch it early is to get a colonoscopy," Bauer said.

As for Perez, he hopes his friend is looking down on him Thursday.

“He’d be like ‘Why’re you running?’ I could hear him right now ‘Ah, three miles, that’s too far,'" Perez said.