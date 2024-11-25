Hoosiers raise awareness about men's health issues for Movember

CARMEL — You may notice many mustachioed men around Central Indiana this November.

Some are adorning facial hair for a good cause.

Movember is an annual initiative where men grow out their mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide.

And I got to chat with some Hoosiers about why they’re getting involved.

“We figured we’d be nuts not to get involved into Movember," Carmel Fire Department PIO Tim Griffin said.

Men’s health issues hit close to home for Griffin.

“My grandfather passed away from prostate cancer. We have many firefighters that suffer from prostate and testicular cancer and at different ages than they normally would. We’re seeing that as an uptick in our industry,” he said.

Men are dying on average 4.5 years earlier than women, and for largely preventable reasons.

We spoke to a family practice doctor with the Franciscan Physician Network about this crisis.

“It’s good to get a check up, even if you feel good," Dr. Omar Acevedo said.

Dr. Acevedo says it’s important for men to get screened for prostate, colon and testicular cancer, especially if there’s a family history of having it.

“There are some guidelines that say a certain age. I still recommend you go see a doctor even if you’re out of the age group because some groups can be in high risk groups and would warrant screenings earlier,” he said.

Carmel FD is holding a month-long campaign called “Everyone Deserves Their Morning Sun.”

Carmel Fire Department

Every time someone donates $5, they’ll place a flag at the Range Line Road and Clay Terrace Boulevard roundabout.

The money raised will go towards Roll Fast, a local fitness organization focused on improving men’s mental health.

“We’re having fun with it. If we can bring a smile to some of these issues. If we can get a laugh, get a chuckle, get people to start thinking about it, we can bring awareness and have fun doing so," Griffin said.

So far, Carmel FD has raised almost $2,000.

You can donate at:

PayPal: @carmelfireaux

Venmo: @CFDAuxiliary

