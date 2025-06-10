Hoosiers rally at IND to oppose Trump's travel ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Protests against President Trump's policies on immigration are in the national spotlight. The White House is responding to a fourth day of demonstrations in Los Angeles, but here in Central Indiana, groups made their feelings known Monday night outside Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

"It's incredibly racist in its effect. It only affects black and brown people," Cole Varga, CEO of Exodus Refugee Immigration, said.

"It's hard not to think that way, right?" Leonce Jean Baptiste, Executive Director of the Haitian Association, said.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban went into effect Monday. The ban restricts travel to the U.S. from citizens of 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East.

"It's really disappointing. We were here in 2017 fighting these same discriminatory practices, and we're having to do it again,” Maliha Zafar, Executive Director of Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network (IMA) said.

The Trump administration cited national security concerns and difficulty vetting visitors as reasons for the travel restrictions.

"While our national security is important indeed, this travel ban does not make it any better," Varga said.

Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, the Republic of Congo, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Chad, Eritrea and Equatorial Guinea are all affected by the ban.

Seven other countries have partial restrictions.

"It should be rescinded immediately. We need to ask our elected officials to demand answers from the White House on why we need this. It's unclear why these countries were picked,” Varga said.

According to the guidance issued by the state department, this ban applies to those in impacted countries who do not have visas issued before the effective date, and visa applications from the affected nations will still be reviewed and approved "as appropriate."

All actions these Hoosier demonstrators still oppose.

"It's hard to say there's not a double standard going on, right? So, regardless, we think it's inhumane that people are being put in that situation," Jean Baptiste said.

"We need you calling your representatives, local, national, call them all, tell them how you feel, um, and just make sure that they know that you as a Hoosier and your Hoosier values, do not stand for discriminatory practices like this,” Zafar said.