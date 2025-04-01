Hoosiers rally at the statehouse and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers from across Indiana gathered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, urging lawmakers to protect Medicaid as concerns rise over funding for the popular program both at the statehouse and in Washington.

The rally focused on Senate Bill 2, which would impose work requirements on individuals using the Health Indiana Plan 2.0. Advocates expressed their worries that these requirements could negatively affect access to essential healthcare.

"The idea is that somehow Medicaid work requirements help people get back into the workforce," Dr. Robert Stone, a physician from Bloomington said. "This has been looked at in some of these states that have tried Medicaid work requirements, and they've never been able to prove a net benefit that way."

He expressed specific concern for his patients, noting that Senate Bill 2 would require all users to re-apply for Medicaid coverage quarterly. A change he and many others say will put an extra burden on people who are often dealing with major health issues.

"I am going to keep seeing my Medicaid patients, and they are safe. They are protected. But then my ability to get them seen by a specialist that's going to be really hard,” Stone said.

Amanda Moore, a concerned mother of a child on Medicaid, shared her story about her son, Jackson, who has Angelman Syndrome.

"Medicaid covers his seizure medications," Moore said. "He has seizures; he is on multiple medications. If he is not getting those, he will actively seize,"

She says that private insurance is not a viable option for their family.

"If it is left to be covered by private insurance and families, that is a crisis," Moore said. "Our private insurance covers 6 therapy sessions a year. He has 5 a week in order to give him the quality of life he deserves."

These families and advocates hope to avoid a crisis as they submitted hundreds of letters to lawmakers detailing how Medicaid has improved their quality of life. The letters were dropped off at the governor's office. Hoosier Action, the organization that held the rally, aims to meet with the governor to share their concerns.

