Hoosiers react to Israel-Hammas conflict

INDIANAPOLIS— The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis is asking for continued prayers and support. After learning about Hammas attacking Israel on Saturday, they say many people are still left in shock.

"This is extremely personal to us. It is something that we would never have expected human beings would do to other human beings," said Helen Kurlander Goldstein, the president of the board of directors for the Jewish Federation of Indianapolis.

Goldstein says it's an attack on people and the impact is far reaching.

"There is not a single Jewish person in this community that doesn’t have a friend or family member or know someone who’s in Israel."

Goldstein's son Ayton is there. He's a lawyer in Israel and is currently having to stay in bomb shelters at night in Tel Aviv.

"Of course I’m very concerned but I’m so,so proud of him. He’s helping to ferry soldiers to their military bases. He’s helping friends who have had family members killed, and I’m proud he’s there standing by Israel as we all are," said Goldstein.

"To make it clear I stand with Israel because of them saving my life," said Vincent Edwards via a Zoom call from Greece.

Edwards, a former Purdue Basketball player, signed a contract to play in Israel this summer. The team played their first game on Friday and the next morning Edwards was waking up to phone calls and the sound of missiles.

"When I woke up I heard the next siren and that’s when I just heard this loud explosion that’s like boom, boom," recalled Edwards. "It was just everyone get to bomb shelters, get into the safety places that are built into your apartments, and I was probably in that room from 7 am to at least 11 am going on noon."

That night the team coordinated to get players to the airport.

They sent 150 missiles around Tel Aviv, around the airport in that area. It was like a movie," said Edwards.

Edwards is now safely in Greece, but says he's still wrapping his head around what he experienced.

The conflict is also having an impact on the IU Women's Basketball team. Sophomore guard Yarden Garzon is from Israel. She wasn't ready to speak on camera but said in a statement:

“I can't find the words to explain what my country has been through the past two days. Innocent people were murdered and kidnapped to Gaza. These monsters holding and abusing women, mothers with their toddlers, kids and elderly. Families looking for their love ones who are still missing. We lost many soldiers in the war. We lost more than 800 innocent civilians.

I know people who are in the war areas right know. My friends still have not heard from some of their friends. While my family is safe, my sister is serving, as most of my friends are, with military force as well.

This is a war between good and evil. Israel will win and until then stand with us.”

Garzon's team and coach also put out a response:

“Indiana Women’s Basketball and head coach Teri Moren are sending their support to the people of Israel and especially the family of sophomore guard Yarden Garzon. The program has been in contact with her family, who are safe, at their home in Ra’anana. The program will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to Yarden through this difficult time.”

The war in Israel not only affects the Israeli community but the Palestinian community as well. Indianapolis State Senator Fady Qaddoura is of Palestinian descent and said in a statement,

“I condemn violence and the loss of innocent lives on both the Palestinian and Israeli side and pray for immediate cease fire, peace, and healing. As a Hoosier with family members currently living in Palestine, I understand the pain and anxiety that many Palestinian and Israeli Hoosiers are feeling.

As a Hoosier, civic leader, and elected official I will continue my tireless efforts to continue building bridges of love, compassion, and collaboration between Jewish and Muslim Hoosiers. We are united in Indiana and will continue to work for the betterment of our communities and state by advocating for equal application of human rights for Palestinians and Israelis. And we must continue to fight against injustices in all forms including antisemitic and Islamophobic behaviors and actions.”

