Hoosiers seek sweet treats to escape excessive heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are in the 90s this week in Central Indiana.

Local dessert shops tell WRTV they’re seeing an influx of customers trying to escape the heat.

If you want a drink with both ice cream and cake, Gordan’s Milkshake Bar is the spot.

Gordon’s is located on Mass Ave, right next to Bottleworks.

WRTV

“Being that there’s a hotel right across from us, we got people coming and going every single day, that’s not from here, not from Indy at all," Aunya Gray said.

Summer is their busiest time of year.

And this week’s excessive heat is incentivizing even more people to pop in for a sweet treat.

“We’ve had somebody in here ever since I got in here. I feel like we got good business today," Gray said.

Things are also busy down the road at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.

General manager Sataria Carter says she’s been nonstop busy this week.

“It’s great for business. I’m doing 12 hour days just nonstop making ice cream," Carter said.

Carter is the mastermind behind all 24 flavors on the menu.

WRTV

She likes to think out of the box with flavors like ube, cold brew & cookies and mango pineapple.

Carter says Howdy’s mission goes beyond serving a yummy scoop of sweetness.

She makes sure to employ individuals who are on the spectrum or those with intellectual or physical disabilities.

“It’s something very dear to me. Being able to give those people the opportunity, instead of being a grocery bagger, does mean the world and gives hope and change," Carter said.