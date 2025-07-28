Hoosiers struggle with soaring electric bills amid extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS — As Central Indiana experiences extreme heat this summer, many residents are facing rising electric bills that have left them reeling. Amanda Byers and Molly Sanford are just two of those grappling with the financial strain of skyrocketing electricity costs.

"This month, my bill is $371; that’s almost a quarter of my rent," said Byers expressing her disbelief at the high costs. "I just don’t comprehend how my bill is that high."

Byers noted that her AES Indiana bill has increased by more than $140 over the last year, forcing her family to rely on a food pantry to meet their grocery needs. "You can’t save," she added, reflecting the difficult choices many are compelled to make.

Sanford echoed similar concerns, revealing that her electricity bill is now significantly higher than it was last year. “What was it?” she asked, checking her records. “Oh, half that.”

They are not alone in their struggles. Data from the Citizens Action Coalition, an environmental advocacy group, shows that Hoosiers are facing an average increase of $28 per month in electricity costs compared to the previous year. This 17.5% hike is nearly double last year’s record increase of 9.3% and marks the largest surge in two decades.

For AES customers, the increase is nearly $17 per month, translating to nearly $204 annually.

Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, expressed concern for everyday residents battling these rate hikes.

“It’s very rare that state regulators hear from ratepayers. They hear from the utilities every single day,” he said.

Olson urged Hoosiers to speak up to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to ensure voices like Amanda’s and Molly’s are heard.

“What else could we possibly do?” Sanford asked. “We own a small home and are pretty thoughtful about the air and lights. What can we do on our end to improve this situation?”

The Indiana Energy Association released a statement that reads in part.